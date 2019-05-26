|
|
Barrett "Barry" Gregg Henderson
Rockford, TN
Barrett "Barry" Gregg Henderson, age 78 of Rockford, TN, passed away at the Ben Atchley Veterans Home Thursday morning May 17 surrounded by his family. Mr. Henderson died from complications from a stroke he suffered in Myrtle Beach SC two months ago, where he and his wife were vacationing. Mr. Henderson and his wife, Leslie, lived to travel and their travels took them all over the world.
Mr. Henderson was a newspaperman all his life. He worked at a variety of newspapers all over the world. He started his newspaper career by working at several newspapers in Indiana, then moved on and worked at: The Atlanta Constitution, where he was a reporter; The old Knoxville Journal in the 80's, where he was the editorial page editor; China Daily in Beijing in the 90's where he and his wife, Leslie, were 'foreign experts' (glorified copy editors) for the English language paper; the Prague Post (an English-language newspaper) where he was editor and lastly the Knoxville alternative newspaper, MetroPulse, where he worked as editor managing editor and various other positions until he retired in 2008. Mr. Henderson was also a military veteran, having served in the U.S. Army in the early 60's as a Korean translator in Seoul. He went to the army's language school in Monterey, CA for a year before being posted to Korea. He attended the University of Indiana before he enlisted. Mr. Henderson was born in Valparaiso, Indiana in 1941 and was raised in a small town nearby, Hebron, population 1,000. He continued his education in Indianapolis where he attended Shortridge High School (where Kurt Vonnegut went to school) and then in Monticello, IN. Mr. Henderson was a high-school basketball star and later drove ski-boats for a ski school in Indiana and in Florida.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Gregg Henderson and Evelyn Albertson Henderson. He is survived by his wife, Leslie Henderson; his sister Pam O'Brien, and brother-in-law George O'Brien; his daughter Natalie Marshburn and son-in-law Carl Marshburn,; step-children, Laura Hawkins, Guy Hawkins and his wife, Johanna, Beth Hawkins, and grandchildren Isaac Andrews, Marielo Hawkins, Oscar and Della Marshburn, and step-grandchildren Marcos and Vanessa Lacouture, along with nephews, Ben and Nicholas O'Brien, Ted Sharpenter; Aaron Moburg-Jones and niece, Karin Slayton.
Family and friends will gather at the Corner Lounge from 3-6 pm on Friday June 7, to celebrate Mr. Henderson's life, after a private service at the Veterans' Cemetery earlier in the day.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Alzheimer's Tennessee 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 26, 2019