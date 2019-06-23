|
|
Barry Andrews
Knoxville - Barry Andrews - age 56, of Knoxville, formerly of Newton, NJ, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Barry was a devout Catholic and attended the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus in Knoxville. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Virginia and still as active as the distance would allow. Barry earned his Bachelors and Masters degrees from Montclair State University in accounting and then spent the last 20 years with ARC Automotive as a corporate controller. Barry was passionate about American History and Historical Geography and had a deep love for all animals. He was preceded in death by his father, John Andrews. Barry is survived by his wife, Rose Andrews; mother, Joan Andrews; sister, Laura Talton, both of Fairfax, VA; aunts, Audrey DeGraff, of New Jersey, and Kathy Rinhuls, of McLean, VA; and several cousins. A memorial mass will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Memorials in Barry's name may be made to Young Williams Animal Shelter, 6400 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00 - 7:00 pm in the Shea Room at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 23 to June 24, 2019