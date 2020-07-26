Barry Walter Krause



Knoxville - Krause, Barry Walter age 73, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at his home in Knoxville, TN. His family knew him as a part-time "squirrel whisperer", polka playing aficionado, and incredible hug giver. He never met a person or a fur baby he didn't love. However, Barry was known for so much more. Born in Chicago, Illinois on February 20, 1947, he spent his high school years playing accordion in the band, The Highlights, where they gained critical acclaim in Tinley Park. Barry graduated in 1969 with a BA Degree from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa where he was a local Fireman and a Business Education Instructor. He was working on his Master's Degree from Univ. of Wisconsin when he was accepted into the FBI Academy in 1971. Barry was a special agent from 1971-1977 in Washington DC and Knoxville, TN where he not only met his wife, Barbara but worked on Watergate as well. He was assigned to the FBI Chinese Counterintelligence Squad, working with foreign governments on intelligence, interrogation, and interviewing techniques with both the CIA and FBI. He went on to work with the U.S. Department of Energy where he served as Chief of the Personnel Security Branch (77-83), Physical Security Specialist (82-83), Supervisory Industrial Security Specialist (84-99), Senior Counter Intelligence Officer and as a Special Deputy with the U.S. Marshall Service (99-03) until his retirement. Even retirement couldn't slow Barry down as he went on to work part-time as a Security Specialist with contractors for the U.S. Department of Energy (03-18) with Paragon Technical Services/Unwin and Eagle. During his time on Earth, he did so many other amazing things, like working as a Butcher, Mortician, and Paramedic just to name a few. But his favorite job was loving his family where he planned amazing vacations, complete with 1000's of maps from AAA and travel books wherever he could get his hands on one. He fought pools, bees, hedges, lawns, but always had time for playing ball, fishing, making cheese dip, and tinkering in the garage.



Barry "Dad" is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Krause, Daughter Kimberly Ward and her husband Jason, Son Craig Krause, and his wife Amber. Brother Wally Krause and his wife Karen. His Nephews, Korey, Kirby, Kacey, and their Families in Illinois, and his Nieces and Nephews, Timothy, Adam, Leeann, and their families in Knoxville as well as many cousins, aunts, uncles, and in-laws. He was proceeded in death by his best friend "Alex the Dog." They are undoubtedly wreaking havoc as the "Dynamic-Duo" in Heaven as we speak. He leaves behind so many loving friends and family that are blessed to have known him throughout his life. Not only will we all miss him, but the squirrels, chipmunks, and birds in his backyard will never forget him and are probably planning their own memorial as we speak. There will be a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date, so his friends and family can honor his memory. We love and miss you dearly. Our family invites you to view and sign the online registry at Mynatt Funeral Home:https://mynatt.mem.com/









