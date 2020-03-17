Services
Knoxville - Joseph Bartlette "Bart" Yancey, Jr., age 56, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his home on Melton Hill Lake, after a courageous battle with cancer. He will always be remembered for his unique and contagious laugh as well as his unforgettable smile. Bart enjoyed boating on the lake, spending time with his friends and family, and entertaining everyone with a seemingly endless supply of colorful jokes and stories. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Bartlette is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Jane Yancey, and sister, Beth Yancey. He is survived by his sisters, Amy Broome and husband, Bill of Knoxville, TN, and Jenny Lam and husband, Don of Mt. Pleasant, SC; nieces and nephews, Rhys Lam and wife, Renee of Louisville, KY, Andy Broome and wife, Cameron of Knoxville, TN, Hayes Jessup and husband, Todd of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Jeff Broome and wife, Danielle of Greenville, SC, Megan Cantrell and husband, Scott of Knoxville, TN, and Cally Broome of Knoxville, TN; a number of grandnieces and nephews, and his blue tick hound, Sam, who was always by his side as his constant companion.

A Celebration of Bart's Life will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bart's memory to Erin Presbyterian Church, 200 Lockett Road, Knoxville, TN, 37919, or Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding(STAR), 11800 US-11 East, Lenoir City, TN, 37772. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
