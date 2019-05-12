|
|
Basil "Gene" Eads
Knoxville, TN
After a lengthy and hard fought battle with cancer Basil Eugene "Gene" Eads went home to be with the Lord on May 9, 2019. at his home in Knoxville. Gene was born in Gallia County, in Gallipolis, Ohio on February 18, 1938.
He was a loving Husband, Dad and Papaw that would do
anything for his family. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren (Hayden, Raegan "his Rae Rae", Evan, Ellie Grace, Nik and Bella). He loved watching his Westerns, listening to Gospel Music and having his McDonald's coffee. In his younger years he worked on the river boats, traveled around the country doing construction work, and served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Parkwest Medical Center from working in the maintenance department. Preceded in death by: Father, Roy Basil Eads; Mother, Mary Louise Burnette Eads Amos; Sister, Anita Faye Shaver; Brother, Larry W. Eads
Survived by Wife, Carol P. Eads of 41 years; daughters, Tammy M. Powell, Kimberly L. Hall (Tony); Son, Curtis E. Bates, and Kim Roberts; Grandsons, Zachari Hall (Tiffany), Matthew Parsons (Shawn), Joshua Tankersley, and Connor Bates; Granddaughters, Amanda Hall (Thomas), and Charli Bates; Brother, Charles W. Eads (Bertha) and Roy A. Eads;
Half-Sister, Dinah M. Larson; Loving best friend of 13 years, Flops who was by his side at the end; as well as several nieces,nephews and cousins. We want to say a special thank you to Shanda and Ginny with Covenant Hospice and other staff members who provided such excellent care to Dad and became part of the family. He truly loved the visits and conversations. Also, neighbors Chuck and Gail that were always checking in on him. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Berry Highland West from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM with a funeral service immediately following at 2:00 PM with Chaplain Ginny Ireland officiating. Graveside service and interment will immediately follow the funeral service in the cemetery of Berry Highland West with military honors. Condolences may be left to the family at www.berryhighlandwest.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 12, 2019