Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
Beatrice Brewer Sellers

Beatrice Brewer Sellers Obituary
Beatrice Brewer Sellers

Knoxville - Beatrice Brewer Sellers, 80, passed away Friday, April 17th.

Beaty was the youngest and last surviving child of the late Reecy Elizabeth Lyons Brewer and Milburn Conard Brewer, Sr. She was preceded in death by all of her 13 brothers and sisters. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David Sellers.

Survived by children, Eddie (Stephanie), Robin (Ron), and Greg (Jackie) and their families.

Due to Tennessee's Stay at Home Order, a full obituary and memorial service will come at a later date.

Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Sellers family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
