Beatrice "Honeybea" (Hellard) Ward
Morristown, TN
Beatrice "Honeybea" (Hellard) Ward, age 81, of Morristown, passed peacefully into Heaven on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 following a brief illness. She is rejoicing with her family under a beautiful oak tree just past the pearly gates where her mother and father promised to meet her many years ago. She was preceded in death by her
mother and father, John and Audrey Hellard; sisters, Kathleen Lonas, Ruth Byrd, Johnnie Conatser, Margaret Keeling, and Ocey Lewis; and brothers, Gordon Landreth and Franklin Landreth. She is
survived by her son, Sam (Maudie) Ward; daughter, Jeannie (Ben) Walker; grandchildren, Clay Ward, Eli and Gracie Walker, and Breanna, Makenzie, and Nathaniel Reynolds; she also leaves to cherish her memory her brother, John (Edwina) Hellard;
sisters, Glenna Keck, Barbara Jean Farmer, and Cynthia Harb; and many nieces, nephews and special friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte for their wonderful care during this difficult time. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 22 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Mt. Vale Church of God in Jefferson City with service to follow. Honeybea will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Knoxville, TN, beside her mother and father on Tuesday, April 23. The family will meet at the graveside at 10:45 a.m. The Rev. Sam Ward and Rev. T. H. Ferrell will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Vale Church or God or the . Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019