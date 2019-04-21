Services
Westside Chapel Funeral Home
3521 West Andrew Johnson
Morristown, TN 37814
(423) 586-1160
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt. Vale Church of God
Jefferson City, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
8:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:45 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Honeybea (Hellard) Ward


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beatrice Honeybea (Hellard) Ward Obituary
Beatrice "Honeybea" (Hellard) Ward

Morristown, TN

Beatrice "Honeybea" (Hellard) Ward, age 81, of Morristown, passed peacefully into Heaven on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 following a brief illness. She is rejoicing with her family under a beautiful oak tree just past the pearly gates where her mother and father promised to meet her many years ago. She was preceded in death by her

mother and father, John and Audrey Hellard; sisters, Kathleen Lonas, Ruth Byrd, Johnnie Conatser, Margaret Keeling, and Ocey Lewis; and brothers, Gordon Landreth and Franklin Landreth. She is

survived by her son, Sam (Maudie) Ward; daughter, Jeannie (Ben) Walker; grandchildren, Clay Ward, Eli and Gracie Walker, and Breanna, Makenzie, and Nathaniel Reynolds; she also leaves to cherish her memory her brother, John (Edwina) Hellard;

sisters, Glenna Keck, Barbara Jean Farmer, and Cynthia Harb; and many nieces, nephews and special friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte for their wonderful care during this difficult time. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 22 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Mt. Vale Church of God in Jefferson City with service to follow. Honeybea will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Knoxville, TN, beside her mother and father on Tuesday, April 23. The family will meet at the graveside at 10:45 a.m. The Rev. Sam Ward and Rev. T. H. Ferrell will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Vale Church or God or the . Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now