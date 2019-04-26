|
|
Beatrice James Culbertson
Harriman, TN
Beatrice James Culbertson, 92, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born August 4, 1926, in Helena, Georgia, one of eight girls born to Thomas Ellis White and Effie Wagstaff White. She came to Oak Ridge in 1970 from Macon, GA and retired in 1994 from Martin Marietta Energy Systems where she was a cashier in the travel department at K-25. She was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Oak Ridge and in earlier years was an avid square dancer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Lindwood James, January 28, 1992 and 5 sisters, Evie Joiner, Lillie Livingston, Myrtle Owens, Vauneta Smith and Doris Sellers. She is survived by husband Hoke Scott Culbertson with whom she would have celebrated her 22nd anniversary on September 6th. She is also survived by daughters, Linda James Roberts of Knoxville and Marcia James Bryant and husband Mike, whom she thought of as a son, of Kingston; sisters, Eva Leon (John) of Oak Ridge and Shirley Manus (Raymond) of Covington, GA; 4 grandchildren, Kenneth Bateman, Alan Bateman (Jessica Banker) and James Bryant (April), all of Knoxville, and David Bryant (Sondra) of Oak Ridge; 4 great-grandchildren, Matt Bryant, Abigail Bryant, Emily Edwards and Erin Edwards and 2 great-great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Monday, April 29, 2019 from 5 - 7pm at Weatherford Mortuary. The funeral will follow at 7pm with Rev. Jenny Caughman officiating. Family and friends will meet on Tuesday at 11 am at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a graveside service. The family would be pleased to accept flowers and memorials can be made to the Masonic Widows & Orphans Fund of TN, 100 7th Avenue N, Ste #1, Nashville, TN 37203 or the . An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2019