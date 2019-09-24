Services
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
Beatrice Raulerson

Beatrice Raulerson Obituary
Beatrice Raulerson

Harriman - Beatrice Raulerson age 84 of Harriman, formerly of Crossville passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at her home. She is preceded in death by her parents; Alfie and Nellie Johns, son; Brian Raulerson and daughter; Beverly Doran. Beatrice is survived by husband; Lesley Leo Raulerson, daughter; Linda Skiles and husband Greg, son; Lesley Lynn Raulerson and wife Kim. 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A private memorial will be held at a later date with immediate family. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to your local hospice unit. Kyker Funeral Homes of Harriman is serving the Raulerson family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 24, 2019
