Beatrice Ruth Peters (Ruth) Bryan
Knoxville - Beatrice Ruth Peters (Ruth) Bryan, 97, passed away November 1st, 2020 at Beverly Park Place on Tazewell Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born January 24th, 1923 in Knoxville, the daughter of Ernest Lester (Lester) Peters, Sr. of Anderson County and Lola Ethel Williamson of Lenoir City. When the Great Depression hit, her family returned to her father's ancestral roots in Anderson County, and she spoke often of growing up in a remote rural area without electricity, running water, or telephones. Ruth attended Scarbrough Elementary School and Robertsville High School. At Robertsville High School, she was the star player on the girl's basketball team and the valedictorian of the graduating class of 1941. The family was removed from Anderson County along with thousands of other people in 1942 as a part of the World War II project to build the secret city of Oak Ridge. They moved from Anderson County to a farm in Knox County on Tazewell Pike.
Robert Elmer (Bob) Bryan returned home from the war in May 1946. Ruth and Bob met less than a week later at Corinth Methodist Church. They hit it off immediately and they were married at the church on December 28th, 1946. At the time of Bob's death in 2018, they were eight days short of their 72nd wedding anniversary.
Ruth attended Knoxville Business College after high school and worked as a bookkeeper before she was married, and occasionally worked part-time thereafter. In her later years, she was the Financial Secretary at Fountain City United Methodist Church for many years. Her whole life revolved around church and family. She was a lifelong Methodist, attending Corinth Methodist Church for many decades and Fountain City UMC for many decades thereafter. She was a member of the choir at Corinth Methodist and sang alto in the Corinthians quartet at the church. She was very active with the WSCS and with Vacation Bible School. She was youth counselor for many years at Fountain City UMC and she was the meal coordinator for the UMW for families when there were deaths in the family.
She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother who was very active in her children's lives. She was Nana to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She attended every sporting event, band concert, or any other kind of activity in which her children or grandchildren participated. She served as room mother at school, as den mother for Cub Scouts, as team mother for Little League baseball and girls' softball teams, and as chaperone for Central High School band trips. In addition, she was an avid fan of University of Tennessee sports, especially Lady Vols basketball. She and Bob were season ticket holders for many years for Lady Vols games and for football games.
Preceded in death by her parents Lester and Lola, husband Bob, sister Lucille Peters Wright, brothers Bud and Howard Peters, grandson Stanley Bryan. Survived by sisters Irene Peters Tarver and Lorieta Peters Tadlock, sons Jerry Bryan and Darrell (Naomi) Bryan, daughter Priscilla Bryan, grandchildren Ann (Sam) Carter, Peter (Natasha Scheuerman) Bryan, Jesse (Nick) Morris, Michael Bryan AKA Micky, Matthew (Alena) Bryan, Mark (Heather) Bryan, 14 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Receiving of friends, 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Wednesday, November 4th, service to follow at 6:00 pm, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway, Knoxville. In light of the COVID pandemic, it is requested that masks be worn and that social distancing protocols be followed.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Renaissance Terrace Assisted Living and Beverly Park Place for their loving care of Ruth during her last years and days. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Ruth Bryan to Fountain City United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Stevens Mortuary.
