Knoxville - Beatrice Tindell Tipton age 88, went home to be with her Lord Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was a member of Atkins Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents: Clint and Dollie Tindell, sister, brother and grandson baby Clint Weaver. Survived by husband of 71 years, Rev. Albert (Bud) Tipton, daughters: June Weaver, Jane Miller, and Jeanie Mounger, sons: Mike and Stevie Tipton, nine grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. Special thanks to UT Medical Center Hospice Staff. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with a service to follow at 7:00 PM, officiated by: Rev. Bob Zavattieri, Rev. A.C. Cooper, and Rev, Jerry Vittatoe. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 PM on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Blaine's Cemetery for a 2:00 PM graveside service. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
