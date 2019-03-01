|
Becky Clark Harvey
Knoxville, TN
Becky Clark Harvey, 72, passed away peacefully at home on February 27, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her
parents, Lee and Helen Clark; her husband of 51 years, Dick Harvey; and son, Rick Harvey.
Survived by her daughter, Mickey Buchanan; sister, Leesa Clark; granddaughters, Chelsea Penticuff (Cody) and Ashlyn Harvey; grandsons, Scotty and Jacob Buchanan; nephew, Joseph Glidewell; great-grandchildren, Aubree, Jax and Teagan.
The family will receive friends from 12-1 pm on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1 pm, officiated by Pastor Sherry Boles.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019