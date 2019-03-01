Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
For more information about
Becky Harvey
Becky Clark Harvey

Becky Clark Harvey Obituary
Becky Clark Harvey

Knoxville, TN

Becky Clark Harvey, 72, passed away peacefully at home on February 27, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her

parents, Lee and Helen Clark; her husband of 51 years, Dick Harvey; and son, Rick Harvey.

Survived by her daughter, Mickey Buchanan; sister, Leesa Clark; granddaughters, Chelsea Penticuff (Cody) and Ashlyn Harvey; grandsons, Scotty and Jacob Buchanan; nephew, Joseph Glidewell; great-grandchildren, Aubree, Jax and Teagan.

The family will receive friends from 12-1 pm on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1 pm, officiated by Pastor Sherry Boles.

Family and friends may offer condolences online at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019
