|
|
Becky Cleveland
Knoxville, TN
Becky Cleveland went to her heavenly home on April 26, 2019. She was born on September 7, 1949 in Jackson, Mississippi to Harvey & Rebecca Carter. Becky attended Mississippi State University and East Texas State University where she graduated with a degree in Social Work. She worked at UT Medical Center in Intervention Radiology where she was able to greet and care for others awaiting testing. Becky was preceded in death by her husband of more than twenty years, John D. Cleveland. Becky and John were members at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church in Knoxville, TN. Becky was kind and compassionate and a friend to many…the type of friend you never forget.
Survivors include children Curt & JD , Carter, Casey and Clancy Taylor; 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; and brother in law Dr. Tom & Eva Cleveland, sister in law Dr. Sara Ann Owen; and their children.
Celebration of life will be celebrated with family and friends at a later date. Memorials can be made to Wallace Memorial Baptist Church.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 12, 2019