Becky Humphries
Knoxville - Becky Morris Humphries - 62 received her crown of righteousness and entered her heavenly home on Friday, December 27, 2019, surrounded by family, thus ending her battle with a rare cancer. Becky was a woman of deep faith and her love for the Lord overflowed to all she met and especially radiated from her incredible hugs. A native of Knoxville, Becky shared 44 years with her high school sweetheart, Ben, and they were married for 39 years. They raised their children to love God and serve others. She was the kind and welcoming face of the high school and middle school office of Berean Christian School for 21 years, and the greatest "Bebe" to her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Arnold Morris. Survived by her mother, Joan Morris; husband, Ben Humphries; children, Leah Humphries Collins (spouse, Brandon Collins), and Andrew Humphries (spouse, Emily Wyatt Humphries); four special grandchildren, Cooper and Olivia Collins, Nora Beth, and Jacob Humphries. The receiving of friends and family will be held on Friday, January 3, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Buffat Heights Baptist Church, 2800 Mill Road, Knoxville, TN followed by a celebration service at 7:00 pm. A private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020