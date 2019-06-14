|
|
Beecher Baker
Seymour - Beecher Baker, age 99 of Seymour, passed away on June 12, 2019 after spending three years battling dementia. He lived a very long and enjoyable life. He loved the Lord, family, and many friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Beecher was born on November 16, 1919 in the Zion Hill community of Sevier County where he spent all the early years of his life. He was drafted into the Army on October 14, 1941 and proudly served his country overseas during WWII. He returned to Sevier County after his discharge. Beecher was a long-time member (oldest member) of Providence Baptist Church in Seymour and was active in the Gideon Ministry. He helped with the organization of the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, represented Seymour as a county commissioner for 20 years and was the owner of Baker's Transmission Service in Seymour. After his retirement at age 63, he continued to repair lawn mowers at home and enjoyed going to Hardee's. The picture in this obituary was made at Hardee's at age 95. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Bertha Lee (Russell); parents, Otis and Stella (Rogers) Baker; siblings, Pvt. Reece Baker (KIA, Normandy Beach Head, June 7, 1944), Buford Baker, Kathryn King (Rowe), Opal Johnson (Carl); son-in-law, Larry Hood. Survived by daughters, Brenda Gail Sise (Jackie) and Phyllis Kay Hood; sister-in-law, Fern Baker; three grandchildren, Sherry Prouty, Steve Sise (Donna), Whitney Eanes (Jim); five great-grandchildren, Dylan Sise (Hailey), Jessa Cauble (Tristan), Sebastian Nord (Jessica), Zachary Nord, and Tanner Sise; five great-great granddaughters, Saylor Nord, Iris Nord, Charlie Jean Sise, Mila Sise, and Octavia Cauble; numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Morningview Village Memory Care Unit in Maryville and UT Hospice of Knoxville. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 15th, from 5-7 PM at Berry Highland South. Funeral service will follow with Rev. Dallas Moore and Steve Sise officiating. Family and friends will meet Sunday, June 16th, at 1:45 PM at Berry Highland South Cemetery for 2 PM graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, 101 Ford Hill Lane, Seymour, TN 37865 or Providence Baptist Church, 5766 Sevierville Road, Seymour, TN 37865. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 14, 2019