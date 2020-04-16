|
|
Begatha Yates
Lenoir City - Begatha Ann (Jones) Yates, age 79 of Lenoir City, passed away early Thursday morning, April 16, 2020. Bea, as she was known to many, was the only child born to the late Charles Franklin and Gertrude (Malone) Jones. She was a 1959 graduate of Loudon High School; Bea went on to graduate Knoxville Business College with an emphasis in accounting and typing. Bea married her husband of 59 years in 1961 and they started their family. Bea was a good wife and mother who kept a good home. Bea had a couple of jobs at various places but finally found her home in the flower industry. She began with Bowden's Greenhouse and later joined Flowers by Dee Dee where she spent the bulk of her time. She had a few hobbies but thoroughly enjoyed tracing genealogy and was very detail oriented when it came to mapping some of the local cemeteries that held her interest. These documents were of great use to many. Bea is survived by her husband, William Clinton Yates, Lenoir City; sons, Charles Neal Yates, Powell and Bruce Wayne Yates, Knoxville, grandchildren, Terry William Yates, Wesley Jordan Yates and Kayla Diana Yates; great grandchildren, Waylon, Hayden and Bailey. Bea will be laid to rest in a private graveside service Saturday in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit the funeral home Saturday from Noon - 2:00 PM. Social distancing will be observed. Condolences may be left at the funeral home website: www.mcgillclick.com. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020