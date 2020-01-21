|
Belba Phillips
Knoxville - Belba L. Phillips (Bab's) - age 78 of Knoxville passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband, Arlis Phillips; parents, Arthur L. and Elizabeth Cook; and brother, Bill Cook. She is survived by daughter, Patricia Hixon; grandson, Derrick Phillips; great grandchildren, Anthony and Alissa Phillips; sister, Sue Martin; and brother Gene (Azylee) Cook. Family and friends will meet 2:15 PM Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Avondale Cemetery for a 2:30 PM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020