Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:15 PM
Avondale Cemetery
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:30 PM
Avondale Cemetery
Belba Phillips Obituary
Belba Phillips

Knoxville - Belba L. Phillips (Bab's) - age 78 of Knoxville passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband, Arlis Phillips; parents, Arthur L. and Elizabeth Cook; and brother, Bill Cook. She is survived by daughter, Patricia Hixon; grandson, Derrick Phillips; great grandchildren, Anthony and Alissa Phillips; sister, Sue Martin; and brother Gene (Azylee) Cook. Family and friends will meet 2:15 PM Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Avondale Cemetery for a 2:30 PM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
