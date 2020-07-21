1/1
Belinda Jo Hamock
Belinda Jo Hamock of Knoxville, TN departed this life July 18, 2020 as the result of a car accident. She was a dedicated employee for the Waffle House, Lovell Road.

She is survived by children; Cheyenne Likens, Dakota Crockett, and Ricky Hamock; grandchildren, Juwan and Cymphonique Likens; mother, Linda Jacques; grandmother, Marlanda Likens; brother, Michael Howerton; sister, Heather Howerton; companion, Anya Wilson, and a host of nieces, nephews and many other family and friends. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
