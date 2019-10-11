|
|
Belva Walton
Knoxville - Belva Walton, age 97, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 11, 2019. She was saved when she was 11 years old and lived a Christian life. She was a member of Clear Springs Baptist Church. Belva was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Lucy Dunsmore; sister, Roberta Thomas; brothers, Virgil and Clyde Dunsmore; first husband, Richard Walker; second husband, Rev. Worth Walton; daughter, Janie Walton Mize; son-in-law, Dennis Underwood; step daughters, Ruth Best, Opal Stooksbury, and Christine Palmer; stepsons, Adrian Walton and Worth Walton Jr.; granddaughter, Teresa Crawford Harwell; step granddaughters, Kathy Murphy and Caroline Loy; step grandson, Michael Walton; great granddaughter, April Crawford; great grandson, Chucky Mize; niece Shirley Thomlinson. Survived by daughter, Geraldine Underwood; sons, George and wife Dotty Walker, David and wife Judy Walton, Terry and wife Denise Walton; step daughter, Dorothy Bailey; daughter in law, Naomi Walton; brother, Everette Dunsmore; granddaughters, Gail (Kevin) Mitchell, Sonya (Brad) Bates, Amanda Walton, Kary (Jonathan) Pickard, McKenzie (Clint) Cooney; grandsons, Ricky (Becky) Walker, Tim (Emily) Walton, Eddie (Dena) Mize, Brandon (Paige) Walton and Marshall (Alison) Walton; step granddaughters, Janice (Scott) Tipton and Tracy Norman; step grandsons, Ronnie Stooksbury, Larry (Judy) Palmer, and Donnie (Beverly) Walton; 16 great-great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special friends Connie Humphrey, Wanda Hopson, and Elsie Hammer. Receiving of friends and family will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Clear Springs Baptist Church, located at 7530 Tazewell Pike. A funeral service will follow with Rev. Donnie Walton, Dr. Jerry Vittatoe, Dr. Damon Patterson, and Rev. Gary Watson. Pallbearers will be grandsons Ricky Walker, Tim Walton, Eddie Mize, Brandon Walton, Marshall Walton, Ronnie Stooksbury, and Larry Palmer. Family and friends will meet at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 1:30 pm to proceed to Jett Cemetery on Hankins Lane for a 2:00 pm graveside. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clear Spring Baptist Church Building Fund. The family would like to thank Cindy Pugh for her devoted love and care for Belva the last 13 months. Online condolences can be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019