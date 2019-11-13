|
Ben Carl Barbee
Dandridge - BEN C. BARBEE, age 96 of Knoxville, TN passed away Monday morning, November 11, 2019. He was born and raised in Dandridge, TN the son of the late Carl and Annie Zirkle Barbee. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Beulah "Bea" Pickens Barbee; brothers, Willard, Harry, Paul, George, and Gerald Barbee; sisters, Carol and Lois. Ben was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and World War II and was a retired mail carrier for the U.S. Postal service. He was a member of the Norwood United Methodist Church, Powell Masonic Lodge, Knoxville Scottish Rite Bodies and the Kerbela Shriners Temple where he enjoyed many friendships and the participation in these organizations.
He is survived by his daughters, Brenda Kay Barbee and Susan Barbee (Micheal) Olsen; sisters, Pauline Roach and Barbara LaCoste; brother, French Barbee; special niece, Marguerite Johnson; special friends, Rob Owensby, T. G. Ramsey, Stan Sullinger and Lori Compton and a host of nieces and nephews. No family visitation is scheduled and
graveside funeral services with military honors will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019, 2:00pm at Hillcrest Cemetery, Dandridge, TN with Rev. Joe Phillips officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial gifts be made to (Burn Center) c/o Kerbela Shriners, 315 Mimosa St., Knoxville, TN 37920.
ARRANGEMENTS BY FARRAR FUNERAL HOME, DANDRIDGE, TN
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Nov. 13, 2019