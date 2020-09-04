Ben Cates Goode, Jr.
Knoxville - Ben Cates Goode, Jr. age 87 of Knoxville, passed away September 2, 2020. Active member of Third Creek Baptist Church where he served as chairman of the deacons and church trustee. Member of Scottish Rite and Masonic Lodge 728 since 1954. He retired in 1997 as the Assistant Coordinator of the World's Fair property. Prior to that he worked at the Sheriff's Department. Ben was involved in youth sports, many years as a coach and umpire. Preceded in death by parents, Ben and Carlotta Goode; son, Rocky Goode; brothers, Charles, Bill and Joe Goode. Survived by loving wife of 70 years, Evelyn Goode; daughter, Debbie Goode Shepherd (Alan); son, Mike Goode; daughter-in-law, LaDonna Parrot-Goode; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Miller; several special nieces and nephews and special friends, Carl Sellers and Jim Hayes and several great neighbors. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Wednesday at Weaver's Chapel with the service to follow at 7 pm. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm Thursday at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 1 pm interment. www.weaverfuneralservices.com
