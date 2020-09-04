1/1
Ben Cates Goode Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ben Cates Goode, Jr.

Knoxville - Ben Cates Goode, Jr. age 87 of Knoxville, passed away September 2, 2020. Active member of Third Creek Baptist Church where he served as chairman of the deacons and church trustee. Member of Scottish Rite and Masonic Lodge 728 since 1954. He retired in 1997 as the Assistant Coordinator of the World's Fair property. Prior to that he worked at the Sheriff's Department. Ben was involved in youth sports, many years as a coach and umpire. Preceded in death by parents, Ben and Carlotta Goode; son, Rocky Goode; brothers, Charles, Bill and Joe Goode. Survived by loving wife of 70 years, Evelyn Goode; daughter, Debbie Goode Shepherd (Alan); son, Mike Goode; daughter-in-law, LaDonna Parrot-Goode; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Miller; several special nieces and nephews and special friends, Carl Sellers and Jim Hayes and several great neighbors. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Wednesday at Weaver's Chapel with the service to follow at 7 pm. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm Thursday at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 1 pm interment. www.weaverfuneralservices.com.

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 4 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 5, 2020
What a great friend you were! A neighbor I could alwAys count on. And the stories you shared. Love to all those left behind.
Gracie and Don Jones
Friend
September 4, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved