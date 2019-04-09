Services
Ben F. Bush Obituary
Ben F. Bush

Seymour, TN

Ben F. Bush, age 87 of Seymour, TN passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. Ben was the owner/operator of Chapman Barber Shop and enjoyed golf in his spare time. He was preceded in death by his parents, Will and Winnie Bush; sisters, Ada Duncan and Marie Fox; and brothers, Jim, Robert, Kyle, Lawrence, John, Joe, Kenneth, Billy, and Carlus Bush. His survivors include: wife, Bula Bush; sons and daughter-in-law, Charles Bush, and Randy Bush (Carol); daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Greg Inklebarger; grandchildren, Misty Wagnon (Justin), Amanda and Laurel Bush; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Levi, and Ben Wagnon; step-grandchildren, Ashley Phillips and Amber Woods;

honorary grandchildren, Nikki and Gabby Tucker; brother and sister-in-law, Swann and AvaNell Bush; and sisters and

brother-in-law, Mattie Fox, Dorena and Roy Clapp. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Valley Grove Baptist Church, 9000 Sevierville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920 (865)

577-6620. Funeral service 7 PM Tuesday at Valley Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Keith Vaughan officiating. Interment 11 AM Wednesday at Highland South Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Tuesday at Valley Grove Baptist Church. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online

condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 9, 2019
