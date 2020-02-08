Services
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Berry Highland South Cemetery
Ben Hatmaker Obituary
Ben Hatmaker

Knoxville - Ben E. Hatmaker, of Knoxville, passed away at his home on February 5, 2020 at the age of 64. He was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and wonderful friend. Ben loved the Lord and was a faithful servant. He never met a stranger, and pointed everyone he came into contact with towards Jesus. He worked as both a mechanic and a truck driver to support his family for many years before retirement. He was funny, kind and his legacy of making people smile will never be forgotten.

Ben was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Dixie Hatmaker and sister, Charlotte Weaver Hatmaker. He is survived and will never be forgotten by his wife of 32 years, Anna Hatmaker; daughters, Jennifer, Sarah, Rebecca and husband Barry; grandchildren, Caleb, Ariauna, Jackson, Cameron, Tatum, Elijah, Destiny, Spencer; great-grandchildren, Carter, Parker; and other extended family and friends.

The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 12th at 2:00pm at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E Simpson Road. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00pm. The Interment will immediately follow at Berry Highland South Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you to donate to your church or pay forward an act of kindness in Ben's memory. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
