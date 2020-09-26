1/1
Ben Lewis

Ben Lewis

Knoxville - Ben Robert Lewis, age 94, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. He attended New Antioch Baptist Church, until his health no longer let him. Ben was retired from Knox County Schools. His first job was a painter, which he passed on to his sons.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Leona Lewis; grandson, Jason Lewis; parents, Nettie and Jessie Lewis; brothers, Walter and James Lewis; sisters, Lucille Ivy and Pearl Davis.

He is survived by his sons, R.B. (Noralee) Lewis and Carl (Pat) Lewis; daughters, Linda (J.T.) White and Janice (Dennis) Davis; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ruth Owens; brother, Charles (Geneva) Lewis; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service 2:30 PM Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Strawberry Plains Cemetery with Rev. Tommy Muncey officiating. Mr. Lewis will lie in state on Monday from 1:00 - 4:00 PM and Tuesday from 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM for viewing. Arrangements by Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
