Knoxville - Ben Summers, age 92, went to be with the Lord November 6, 2019. Survivors include wife of 56 years, Becky, daughters Andrea (Terry), Lisa (Timmy), and Stacy, brother Dan, grandchildren Luke, Cheyenne, Faith, Melanie, and his "Singing Buddy" Robert (Meredith). Family and friends will meet 11:15 am Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Gov. John Sevier for interment at 11:30 am. Funeral services will be 7 pm Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel with Rev. John Cormack officiating. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Saturday at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City. You may leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -