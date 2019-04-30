|
|
Benita Ann Maples Turner
Knoxville, TN
Benita Ann Maples Turner went to be with the Lord, April 25, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center.
Preceded in death by her
parents, John and Ora Lee Maples.
She leaves to cherish her memories, children, Rev. Anthony (Kim) Maples and Bacia (Jason) Tyndale; 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren;; sisters, Johnnetta (Elgin) Maples Johnson, Janice Maples, and Jackie Maples; brother, J.D. Maples, aunt, Elizabeth Daniels, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Family will receive friends, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Payne Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, 2714 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave Knoxville, TN 37914; funeral services, 6:30 p.m., Rev. Walter Shumpert officiating. Rev. Victor E. King Sr. Eulogist.
Interment Friday May 3, 2019 at 11:00 am, New Gray Cemetery.
Final arrangements by Jarnigan & Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019