Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
Benjamin Cox (Benjie) Woodson

Benjamin Cox (Benjie) Woodson Obituary
Benjamin Cox Woodson (Benjie)

Knoxville - Benjamin Cox Woodson (Benjie), age 63, of Knoxville, passed away suddenly on March 2, 2020.

He was preceded in death by parents, Harry S. Woodson, Jr. and Martha Cox Woodson; brother, Harry S. Woodson III (Woody).

He is survived by sister, Nancy Woodson Caldwell and her husband Tac of Signal Mountain; sister-in-law, Cathy Woodson of Edisto, SC; nieces, Melinda Woodson Hunt of Blythewood, SC, and Lillian and Anne Caldwell of Signal Mountain; special friend, Donna Sise.

Benjie was born in Chester, SC and moved to Knoxville as a teenager where he attended West High School and the University of Tennessee. He worked in property management and was a devoted caregiver to his father for many years. His hobby was publishing prints of many subjects. His ready laugh and charming personality will be greatly missed by his many friends and family. As per Benjie's wishes, he will be cremated and a gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
