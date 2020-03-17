|
Benjamin David Alexander
Lenoir City - Benjamin David (Ben) Alexander - age 45 of Lenoir City passed away suddenly on March 14, 2020. He was a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corp. Ben was a member of Sandy Springs Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Maryville. He was employed with Millis Transfer. Ben was a hard worker and loved being a husband and daddy. Preceded in death by his grandparents, James Vance Alexander and Josephine Alexander, and Rae McDonald. Survived by his wife of 6 years, Amanda Patty Alexander; children: Jacob and Rebekah Alexander, Matthew and Noah Alexander; parents, David and Teresa Alexander; brother, Jeff Alexander; sisters, Melissa Lynch (Joe) and Hillary Alexander; nieces and nephews: Harper and Avery Lynch, Henry and Hannah Wiltfang, and Matilda Lainhart. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. James Ganzevoort officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Friday morning and proceed to the Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020