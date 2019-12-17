|
Benjamin "Benny" Easterday
Knoxville - Benjamin Howard "Benny" Easterday Jr., age 77, of Knoxville passed away Sunday evening, December 15, 2019.
Benny was a veteran of the U S Army and a resident of Fountain City.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Alice Hall Easterday.
Benny is survived by his sons, Jeremy Easterday of Knoxville, Jeffrey (Nicole) Easterday of Chattanooga; grandchildren, Courtney, Connor and Trevor Easterday, Sophie and Anabelle Easterday; sisters, Virginia (Thomas) Smith and Brenda Smith; half brother Ronnie (Glenda) Easterday; several nieces and nephews and many beloved friends.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27th at Powell Church, 323 W Emory Road Powell, TN 37849 with a Celebration of Life immediately following at 6:00 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to attend!
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019