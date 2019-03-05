Services
Benjamin Franklin "Ben" Harden

Benjamin Franklin "Ben" Harden Obituary
Benjamin "Ben" Franklin Harden

Seymour, TN

Benjamin "Ben" Franklin Harden, age 97 of Seymour, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Ben was married

seventy years after a blind date in 1947 to his loving wife Grace who preceded him in death. You have left behind many memories that your

family will share for many years. He was an Air Force, World War 2

veteran and was always proud of his country. Survivors: Daughter: Vicki Haun and husband Willis; Granddaughter: Mariah Pesterfield and husband Derrick; Grandson: Dustin Haun and wife Kristin; Great-grandsons: Dalton Haun, Bryson Pesterfield, Wyatt Haun. In lieu of

flowers, memorial donations may be made to . The family will have a private service held at East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery on John Sevier Highway. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (865)577-2807. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2019
