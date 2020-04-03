|
Benjamin Handford Paulsen, Jr.
Knoxville - Benjamin Handford Paulsen, Jr., 94, died at UT Hospital on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Now he has the opportunity to renew relationships with loved ones in Heaven, where he waits for us. He was born July 18, 1925 in Grant City, Richmond County, New York to Benjamin Handford Paulsen and Elizabeth Heyne. He was a member of the United Moravian Church. He served as Merchant Marine from 1943 to 1946. He married Dolores Gundermann in 1947. He lived in Illinois, Florida, Staten Island, New York, and New Jersey before buying property in New Paltz, New York. Ben worked for a local lumberyard there, starting a career that lasted almost 40 years in New York and Pennsylvania. Ben started a large organic garden in New Paltz. After Ben and Dolores divorced, he moved to Pennsylvania and renewed his activity in the Moravian Church, becoming a leader in his church at Canadensis, Pennsylvania where remained until 2014. While there he met and married Charlotte Rook Colley in 1977. She died in 1992. He was on the board of directors of the Shepherds of Monroe County, which built a senior citizen housing complex. In 2014, Ben moved to Knoxville, TN to live with his daughter. He joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2015 and was an active member and volunteered in the local Bishops' Storehouse. He loved to talk about his family, his wartime service, and his work experiences. He loved to read the scriptures every day. He was a calm, loving man of God.
Ben was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Frank Paulsen, and a granddaughter, Melanie Puster and two step-children. He is survived by his daughter, Barbara (Louis) Puster, Knoxville; his son, Richard (Tina) Paulsen of N. Ft. Myers, Florida; a stepdaughter, Laura (Craig) Siskin of Conklin, New York. He leaves a sister, Jean DelBagno, and a cousin, Lorraine Brennan, both of Staten Island, New York. He also leaves four grandsons, Louis III, John, Eric, and Brian Puster, one granddaughter, Amie Paulsen Greer, five great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.
The family would like to thank the medical staff at UT Hospital for their excellent care during his last illness. We appreciate the many friends he made in Knoxville during the time he lived there. As a memoriam, we ask that you find a charity or organization that needs your help so you can volunteer your services. It will enrich your life!
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020