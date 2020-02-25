|
|
Benjamin Hodge, Jr.
Jefferson City - Benjamin Harrison Hodge, Jr., age 90, of Jefferson City, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at The University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and retired from Tennessee DOT. He was preceded in death by wife, Irene Patterson Hodge; son, James "Jimmy" Harrison Hodge; parents, Benjamin and Cora Mynatt Hodge; brothers, Theodore, Coolidge, Kenneth and Carroll Hodge; sisters, Bertha Jett and Juanita Farrow. He is survived by his children, Steve (Ramona) Hodge of New Market and Cathy (Randy) Kerby of Rutledge; grandchildren, Andrew (Lynellen Gregory) Hodge of Knoxville, Katelyn (Denney) Zimmerman of Washington, D.C., Chelsea (Eric) Butler of Rutledge, Chase (Alexandra) Kerby of Knoxville and Cameron Kerby of Rutledge; great-grandchildren, Willow Cate Butler and Eleanor Lane Hodge; brother, Lonas (Betty) Hodge; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathleen and Lee Bishop, Polly Mayes, Frieda Patterson, Ruby Smith, Charles and Shirley Patterson, Viola and Ronnie Colley; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses of The University of Tennessee Medical Center and Ridgeview of Lifecare; his in the home caregiver for 1.5 years, Brenda Cooper, Glenda Cate, Corina Sexton and Glenda Johnson; and his special neighbor and friend, Gail Peacock. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Nursing Education Gift Fund at The University of Tennessee Medical Center, 2121 Medical Center Way, Suite 110, Knoxville, TN 37920. Graveside service 11:00 AM Friday, February 28, 2020 at Westview Cemetery with Dr. Gene Wilder officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5:30 - 7:30 PM at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020