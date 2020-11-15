Benjamin MacArthur Wade
Mt. Juliet - It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Benjamin MacArthur Wade, 39, of Mt. Juliet, TN. Ben passed suddenly on November 11, 2020.
Ben was born January 26, 1981 to Victoria Wade and David Wade in Knoxville, TN. He was married to Margaret Workman Wade, and has two sons, Andrew Wade (4) and Jack David Wade (2).
An only child himself, Ben found brotherhood with his friends and took his friendships very seriously. He was the first one to get the party started at your wedding, and he was willing to drive all night to come hold your new-born baby.
Building relationships was easy for Ben. He was generous with a laugh, sincere with his questions, and long-winded when telling a good story. His thoughtfulness was apparent in every conversation, often starting with "What was the best part of your day?" instead of the trite "How are you?"
After graduating with a degree in Economics from the University of Tennessee in 2006, Ben had a successful 14-year long career as a Yearbook Sales Representative with Jostens.
Of all his life's accomplishments, fatherhood was the most important to Ben. He loved spending time with his boys above all else.
The family will have a private remembrance ceremony, with a larger celebration of life to be scheduled at a later time. In addition to his wife and his children, Ben is survived by his aunt Sandra Walker, uncle Ernie Walker, cousins Jason Walker (Brian Golden), Rod Walker (Meg) and his children Peyton, Campbell, Emery Anne, and Hank. He is also survived by his uncle Paul Stubbs, aunt Tommi Stubbs, cousin Maghen Cantrell (Jerramy Cantrell) and her children Reece and Ryan. Ben is survived by numerous close friends including Brent Merrick, Jeb Neal, Alan Honer, Barron Chandler, and Alexandra O'Reel. He is also survived by his Mother-in-law Lee Workman and Father-in-law Mark Workman, Sister-in-law Rebecca Kilday, Brother-in-law Derek Kilday, and nephews Beckett and Weston Kilday.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you take an extra moment today to ask your loved one, "What was the best part of your day?"