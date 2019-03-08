|
Benjamin Mark Wilson
Knoxville, TN
Benjamin Mark Wilson, age 27, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. Benjamin was born in Nashville, Tennessee on October 2, 1991. Benjamin graduated from Hardin County High School in 2010. He attended the University of Tennessee and studied Political Science. Ben was a talented musician and artist, playing multiple instruments and skillful in wood working and painting. Ben loved the outdoors. He will be remembered for his kindness and for being funnier than everyone else. Benjamin is survived by his parents Mark and Cindi Wilson, his brothers Jacob Alan Wilson (Rebecca) and David Delaney Wilson, and
significant other Larissa. Visitation:1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 9, 2019at First Baptist Knoxville. Funeral Service:2:00 PM, Saturday, March 9, 2019at First Baptist Knoxville with Rev. Alan Sherouse officiating. A graveside service will be held following the funeral serviceon Saturday, March 9, 2019at the Mount Olive Cemetery in Knoxville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2019