Benjamin Robert CombsBenjamin Combs, of Arnold, Maryland, passed away suddenly on June 29, 2020 at the age of 40. Benjamin was born on March 6, 1980 in Knoxville, TN. He lived most of his life in Maryland Benjamin was known for his love of family, music and the kindness he showed to others. He will be missed by all, especially his daughter Lilly Combs of Annapolis, his parents, Frank and Teresa Combs, sister, Jessica Combs and grand-mothers, Claudette Terry and Betty Combs all of Knoxville. Private Services will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Benjamin's favorite non-profit: