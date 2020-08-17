Benjamin Taylor Hannah Jr.
Knoxville - Benjamin Taylor Hannah Jr., age 76, of South Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee. Born March 14, 1944 in Tampa, Florida, while his father was in the US Navy, the family also lived in Southern California before settling in South Knoxville. His father Benjamin Taylor Hannah Sr. was the Vice President of Park National Bank. His mother Ruth Elise Ruhl Hannah was a teacher at Mount Olive Elementary School for 23 years. He graduated from Young High School in 1962 where he excelled in academics and sports. After high school he joined the US Navy and served in Vietnam. Once out of the Navy he attended college at Clemson University before transferring to the University of Tennessee. After college Benjamin joined the City of Knoxville Police Department where he served for seven years. In 1973, he married Melissa Williamson of Knoxville and shortly after became a United States Deputy Marshal. The family resided in Illinois, Texas, and North Carolina before permanently moving to South Knoxville after retirement. Benjamin was considered a multisport athlete and scholar. He was a devout Christian and enjoyed ministering to others through letters. A lover of animals Benjamin made many contributions to their welfare. He loved to study nutrition and spent most of his time enjoying nature.
Benjamin was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Taylor Hannah Sr. and Ruth Elise Ruhl Hannah; brother-in-law, James Derda; son Daniel Aubrey Hannah.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 47 ½ years, Melissa Williamson Hannah; daughter, Sarah Hannah Lilly and husband Sherman; son, Richard Ian Patrick Hannah; son, Joby Marcus Brendan Hannah; daughter, Stacy Hannah Ott; daughter, Shannon Hannah Damian; brother, Michael Stephen Hannah; sister, Sherry Elizabeth Hannah Derda; sister, Elise (Lisa) Marie Hannah Huff and husband Paul; brother, Peter Jeremy Hannah and wife Gina Powell Hannah; grandchildren, Alexander Gabriel Morgan, Delilah Rose Hannah, Hanna, Mason, and Abby Ott; Isabella, Giancarl, and Gabriella Damian; nieces, Roxanne Elise Derda, Emily Elise Huff, Katie Huff Cline, Rachel Huff Poland, and Erin Li Hannah.
A Celebration of his Life will be named at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the ASPCA in honor of Benjamin Taylor Hannah Jr. You may leave your condolences on the virtual guestbook at https://dogwoodcremations.com/benjamin-taylor-hannah-jr
