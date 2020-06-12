Bennett Wade Adkins, Sr.
Knoxville - Bennett Wade Adkins, Sr of Knoxville passed away on June 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Adkins was the first man to be raised in Brazelton Lodge #190; Past Master of Shekinah Lodge #524 ; Member Paxton / Pearl Chapter #24; Knoxville Council #75; Couer-De-Lion Commandery #9; Knoxville Scottish Rite 32nd degree; York Rite College; Knight Masons; Member of Hillbilly Clan #24; Member of Kerbela Shriners where he served as paper sale chairman many times; Past Potentate of Kerbela Shriners; Past Camaxlti of Order of Quetzalcoatl #138 and OKET #19; a founding member of Kerbela motorcycle drill team and a Honorary Kentucky Colonel. Preceded in death by parents Troy and Margie Adkins. Four sisters, two brothers and several nephews. Survived by wife of 42 years Judy Adkins; son Bennett Wade Adkins, Jr. (Tina); daughter Karen Turner (Johnny) and granddaughter Jordyn; daughter Katrina Baldwin (Jim) and their children; grandson Sean Adkins (Katasha) and their children Khloe, J.P. and Kallie; granddaughter Nicole Neikirk (Cody) and son Waylon; grandson Kevin Poe (Della) and their children Dakota and Kayden; grandson Anthony Turner and his daughter Layna B.; brothers: Kennel Adkins (Vicki) and Bill David Adkins; several nieces and nephews; mother-in-law Helen Newsome; brother-in-law Wade Estep (Sheliah); Ricky and Brian Wright; extended family: Alpesh, Priti, Arpit and Amani Patel, Mama Patel, Jay Patel, Santos and Iris, Marta and Marco, Larry Hubbs, Mary Henderson, Faye McMillian and Tom and Pat Gaskins. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 6-8 pm in the parlors of Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City with a Masonic Service Following. They will also receive friends on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 6-8 pm in the funeral home chapel with a funeral service following at 8 pm with Ministers Richard Spencer and Robert Adkins officiating. Honorary Service will be provided by Order of the Quetzalcoatl #138. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital or to the American Cancer Society. The family would like to send a special Thank You to Dr. William Broome. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mynattfh.com. Mynatt Funeral Home, 2829 Rennoc Road, Knoxville, Tennessee is honored to serve the Adkins family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.