|
|
Bennie Franklin Alexander
Kingston, TN
Bennie Franklin Alexander went to join his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was born in the Paint Rock Community on August 12, 1932 to Benjamin Franklin and Lula Farr Alexander. He graduated from Roane County High School in 1950 and attended Cumberland College in Lebanon, Tennessee. After serving in the U.S. Navy, he worked for Union Carbide at both the Y-12 and K-25 plants for many years before accepting a job with Boeing in Oak Ridge from which he retired in 1994. Bennie was an active member of Caney Ford Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School for many years, sang in the choir and served on the church council. He loved to farm and raised a large vegetable garden every summer to supply family, friends and church members with vegetables. He loved sports and was a big fan of UT football, men's and women's basketball and the Atlanta Braves. He learned to play guitar in his youth and spent most evenings of his life sitting in his den playing and singing to and with his family. Bennie was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mary (Tee) Thurston Bowman Alexander, his parents Ben and Lula Alexander. He is survived by his sisters Margaret Easter and Patsy (Jim) Brown of Kingston; son Benjamin (Butch) Lewis Alexander of Lawrenceville, GA; daughters Tammi (Alan) Fowler of Harrison and Robin (Scott) Leffew of Soddy Daisy; grandsons Zane (Lexi) Leffew of Soddy Daisy and Jacob Leffew of Rockwood; and the light of his life, great-grandson Reed Leffew of Soddy Daisy. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Brookdale. Funeral 2pm Monday, March 11, 2019 in the Kyker Chapel. Burial will follow at Bowman Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2pm Monday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2019