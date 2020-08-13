1/
Bennie Joan Walk
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bennie Joan Walk

Buena Vista, GA - Mrs. Bennie Joan Walk, 82, of Buena Vista, GA, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Pruitt Health Care in Albany, GA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Walk was born in Englewood, TN, on August 11, 1938, to Roy Benjamin and Elizabeth Gay Hyde. She attended Brown Springs Church of God, Oakland Church of God and Lakeview Full Gospel Church. An example setter, Mrs. Walk was rich in the word of God and was a good Bible teacher. In her early years she was employed as a beautician. Her desire to be a giver led her to become a nurse's aide and she took care of people for years including working with children that had polio. In her spare time, she enjoyed quilting with the ladies in Tazewell as well as crocheting. She was loved by all of her friends in Buena Vista. Mrs. Walk enjoyed shopping in the Dime Store in town. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother-in-law, Sonny Moore.

She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Robert Walk of Buena Vista, GA; by a daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Mark Dougherty of Knoxville, TN; by her siblings, Billie Jean Hyde Lickliter of Buena Vista, GA, Patricia Hyde Moore of Knoxville, TN, and Mike and Dorothy Hyde of Knoxville, TN; by five grandchildren, Julie and Doug Kalna of Charlotte, NC, Joey Shubert, Max and Cori Shubert all of Knoxville, TN, Brian and Amber Dougherty of Goodyear, AZ, and Lindsey and Brent Dougherty; five great-grandchildren, Eli Kalna, Lowden Kalna, Magnolia Shubert, Grayson Dougherty, and Brianna Dougherty and by her special friend, Dawn Welch. Numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.

Please visit www.waywatson.com to sign the online guest register for Mrs. Walk.

Way-Watson Funeral Home, 1052 Dr. Deryl Hart Road, Buena Vista, Georgia has been entrusted with these arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved