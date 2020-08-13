Bennie Joan Walk
Buena Vista, GA - Mrs. Bennie Joan Walk, 82, of Buena Vista, GA, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Pruitt Health Care in Albany, GA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Walk was born in Englewood, TN, on August 11, 1938, to Roy Benjamin and Elizabeth Gay Hyde. She attended Brown Springs Church of God, Oakland Church of God and Lakeview Full Gospel Church. An example setter, Mrs. Walk was rich in the word of God and was a good Bible teacher. In her early years she was employed as a beautician. Her desire to be a giver led her to become a nurse's aide and she took care of people for years including working with children that had polio. In her spare time, she enjoyed quilting with the ladies in Tazewell as well as crocheting. She was loved by all of her friends in Buena Vista. Mrs. Walk enjoyed shopping in the Dime Store in town. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother-in-law, Sonny Moore.
She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Robert Walk of Buena Vista, GA; by a daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Mark Dougherty of Knoxville, TN; by her siblings, Billie Jean Hyde Lickliter of Buena Vista, GA, Patricia Hyde Moore of Knoxville, TN, and Mike and Dorothy Hyde of Knoxville, TN; by five grandchildren, Julie and Doug Kalna of Charlotte, NC, Joey Shubert, Max and Cori Shubert all of Knoxville, TN, Brian and Amber Dougherty of Goodyear, AZ, and Lindsey and Brent Dougherty; five great-grandchildren, Eli Kalna, Lowden Kalna, Magnolia Shubert, Grayson Dougherty, and Brianna Dougherty and by her special friend, Dawn Welch. Numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.
