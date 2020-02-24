|
|
Bennie Satterwhite Salem
Knoxville - Bennie Satterwhite Salem, age 75, of Farragut, went to be with the Lord Saturday, February 22, 2020. Bennie was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Knoxville, both as a deacon and an elder. She graduated from Provine High School in Jackson, Mississippi and received her Bachelors degree from Millsaps College in Jackson. She then earned a Masters degree from the University of Alabama and started her career teaching high school English at Fairhope, Alabama. She had a career change to accounting in the 1980's and began working for the U S Government as an audit manager for the Department of Agriculture. She was then appointed Deputy Inspector General for the Environmental Protection Agency in Washington, D.C. Bennie was an avid tennis player, having been on teams competing at state and regional championships. She counted her tennis buddies as some of her closest friends. Bennie is preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Doris Satterwhite. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Roger Salem and his two sons, David (Elizabeth) Salem and Paul Salem of Olathe, Kansas; sister, Beth Brady of Marietta, Georgia; niece, Celia Westemeier and great niece, Hadley Westemeier both of Mount Horeb, Wisconsin; nephew, Cleveland Brady of Marietta, Georgia; and aunt, Mary Nell Clemens of White Bear Lake, Minnesota. A Celebration of Bennie's Life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 27, at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Jeff McCrory Jr. and Rev. Meredith Loftis officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 620 State Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020