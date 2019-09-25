|
|
Bennie West
Corryton - Bennie West, age 91, went to be with the Lord on September 23, 2019.
He was a member of Clear Springs Baptist Church. Bennie was an avid outdoorsman; he loved to hunt, fish and garden. He was also a dedicated mechanic and farmer. Preceded in death by sons Danny Eugene West and John Phillip West; parents John and Lina West; brothers Charlie, Luther and Dan West; sisters Paralee Young, Asalee Warren and Marie Altes; half-sister Arvie.
Survived by devoted and loving wife of 66 years, Edna Tapp West; sister-in-law Betty West and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Fred Hurst, the staff of Summit Medical Group, and Amedisys Hospice for all the care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clear Springs Baptist Church, 7350 Tazewell Pike, Corryton, TN, 37721.
Nephews will serve as pallbearers. Family will receive friends 5-7PM Thursday at Clear Springs Baptist Church, with funeral service to follow at 7PM, Pastor Justin Pratt, Rev. Damon Patterson, and Rev. Jerry Vittatoe officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45AM Friday at Clear Springs Baptist Church Cemetery for 11AM interment. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019