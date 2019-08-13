|
Benny Dean Perkins
Knoxville - Benny Dean Perkins, age 84 of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord Jesus on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at his home. Benny's faithful and loving caregivers were by his side. Benny served in the Army in Korea from 1955-1957. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved to tell stories about "catching the big one" because he actually did! Benny was loved by everyone because he had such a kind heart.
Benny was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Imy Perkins, his parents, Winfield and Grace Perkins, brothers, Don and Sherrill Perkins.
Benny is survived by sisters: Charlotte Jones and Judy Andes and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38165.
A very special thank you to the many caregivers Benny has had since his beloved Imy passed away. They truly have a "Servant's Heart" and will be greatly rewarded in Heaven for their faithfulness and love.
A graveside service will be held 11 AM Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Forrest Grove Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Archie Elliott officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 13, 2019