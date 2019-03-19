Services
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
(865) 637-7955
Benny Foster
Benny Fred Foster Obituary
Benny Fred Foster

Knoxville, TN

Benny Foster, age 78, of Mascot passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. He attended Rutledge Pike Baptist Church. Benny was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Pearl Foster; several brothers and sisters; sons, Randy Foster and Dewayne Taylor, and granddaughter Kayla Foster. He is survived by his wife Ruby Foster; daughters Stacy Foster and Rhonda Fedor; son Ronnie Foster; grandchildren: Tarah Deck (Aubrey); Brad Ailor; Kristi, Brittany, and Cody Foster; and Chance Taylor; several great-grandchildren; special godchildren Aaliyha Morgan and Brayden Murray. Family will receive friends Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm in the chapel of McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 8:00pm, Revs. Dustyn Copeland and Derrick Mitchell officiating. Family and friends will meet at McCarty Evergeen Funeral Home Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:15am to go in procession to Eastview Memorial Gardens for a 12:00pm interment service. Pallbearers will be Buddy and Connie Harrell, Bob Hembree, Alex and Dale Jones, and Cody Foster. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreen.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019
