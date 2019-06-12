Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benny Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benny Henderson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Benny Henderson Obituary
Benny Henderson

Knoxville - Benny Ray Henderson, age 75, of Knoxville, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. He was a 1964 graduate of South High School in Knoxville, and was an excellent Guitar player, also loved bicycle riding and outdoor work. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Jewell Henderson; son, Erik Henderson; father and mother-in-law, Kyle and Dorothy Maness. He is survived by his wife Brenda Maness Henderson; grandson Hagen Henderson; brother George Edward Henderson and wife (Pat); sister-in-law Karen McGill and husband (David); brother-in-law Kyle Melvin Maness and wife Jewell, special sister-in-law Sharon Benson, several nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. A special thanks to Thompson Cancer Survival Center in Oak Ridge, Dr. Michael Thompson and staff and the Ft. Sanders Infusion Center at Oak Ridge. Everyone there always showed love, compassion and kindness during his past 3 years of life. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm Saturday, June 15, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the or Thompson Cancer Survival Center. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 12 to June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now