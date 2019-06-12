|
Benny Henderson
Knoxville - Benny Ray Henderson, age 75, of Knoxville, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. He was a 1964 graduate of South High School in Knoxville, and was an excellent Guitar player, also loved bicycle riding and outdoor work. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Jewell Henderson; son, Erik Henderson; father and mother-in-law, Kyle and Dorothy Maness. He is survived by his wife Brenda Maness Henderson; grandson Hagen Henderson; brother George Edward Henderson and wife (Pat); sister-in-law Karen McGill and husband (David); brother-in-law Kyle Melvin Maness and wife Jewell, special sister-in-law Sharon Benson, several nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. A special thanks to Thompson Cancer Survival Center in Oak Ridge, Dr. Michael Thompson and staff and the Ft. Sanders Infusion Center at Oak Ridge. Everyone there always showed love, compassion and kindness during his past 3 years of life. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm Saturday, June 15, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the or Thompson Cancer Survival Center. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 12 to June 14, 2019