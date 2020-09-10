1/1
Benny Maples
Benny Maples

Knoxville - Benny Ray Maples - age 77 of Knoxville passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at his home. Benny loved and adored his family and pets. His hobbies included woodworking, electronics, and spending time on the lake. He was an owner/operator for City Auto Supply and a devoted employee of Star Construction for many years. He was loved and will be missed by all. Preceded in death by parents, Luther and Effie Maples. Survived by wife of 22 years, Melissa Maples; children, Christopher (LeAnn) Maples, Lee Maples, Kendall Lamb, Austin (Alissa) Lamb, Lacey Winiecke (Rodney Rogers); brother, Oliver "Doc" Maples; sisters, Beaulah (Perry) Snyder, Sandra "Kay" (Howard) Filston; five grandchildren; and one great grandchild. The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 PM Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home with the service at 2:00 PM followed by a procession to Huckleberry Springs Cemetery for the interment. The funeral service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
SEP
13
Service
02:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home -- The funeral service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website.
SEP
13
Interment
procession to Huckleberry Springs Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 11, 2020
Melissa, Chris and LEE. I loved Ben even if we didn't be together often. Last we talked we said huh a lot since we both had hearing issues.
My thoughts are with you all. We lost a good husband--father--Brother
I love you all
Doc Maples
Brother
