Berle L. Arnold
Knoxville - On, September 27th 2020, Knoxville TN lost a good man, husband, father, and friend. Berle L. Arnold of Halls Crossroads passed away at his home under the care of UT Hospice and Home Team Care. Berle was 87 years old, born October 9, 1932. In his senior years, Berle fought numerous health issues related to his service to his country including cancer and diabetes for the better part of the last 10 years. That was his death; in his life he served his country for over 20 years and retired as a full time Air Force Veteran. Berle was a valuable member of the U2 and SR-71 Blackbird teams during the height of the Cold War in the 50's, 60's and early 70's. Berle did 3 tours in wartime Vietnam and was credited with saving the life of a helicopter crew during an extremely dangerous landing sequence with that damaged helicopter. Until his death he faithfully kept up with and encouraged his living military friends and peers. When he retired, he worked for the University of Tennessee Police Department until he accepted a post with the UT Hospital indigent care services team as an investigator. In the 1980's Berle became a fixture at the City County Building faithfully serving as a Knox County Property Assessor under Parky Strader and John Whitehead. After retiring from that, Berle found boredom in retirement life and under Former Sheriff Tim Hutchinson, Berle helped start, develop, and grow the KNOX COUNTY SCAN program. People often marveled at his passion for and his giving to Senior Adults in our community. It became a successful model for other police departments around the country. After serving many years with Scan he finally retired to his farm in Halls Crossroads. Berle was preceded in death by his wife of over 60 Years, Mollie L. Arnold, Halls Crossroads. Mollie and Berle helped build the Halls Community with many others during the 1970s and 1980s. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Milburn and Merle (Graybeal) Arnold, Knoxville TN., Son Ronald L. Arnold (Ronnie) Kingsport, TN., Daughter Beverley Arnold, Edwards, CA. and infant grandson Michael Arnold, Knoxville, TN. Berle is survived at the time of his death by his devoted and loving children and grandchildren; Johnny M. Arnold, son (and Sandy, wife) Knoxville TN, R. Eric Arnold son (and Valarie, wife) Knoxville. TN., Officer Troy C. Arnold, Grandson (Madeleine, wife and Jace, Great-grandson) Bowie, MD., David Arnold Grandson (Rebecca, wife and Zachary, Michael, and Alexa, Great-Grandchildren) Pocomoke, MD. Austin M. Arnold, Grandson (Shannon, wife) Lexington, KY., and VMI Cadet Connor L. Arnold, Grandson, Lexington, VA. Berle had numerous nieces and nephews as well as many cousins he loved very much. Berle came from a large family, five sisters and two brothers, Clyde(dec), Kyle(dec), Mary, Martha, Milba, Becky, and baby Esta. Special thanks to his sisters for the gifts of trips and assistance to our father during his later years with groceries, doctor visits, and companionship. Dad loved all his siblings very much. Covid-19 did not take our father's life. However, as with many families, these uncertain times are robbing us all of the larger funerals and difficulty to mourn with others. Given different times, Dad had many family and friends we are sure would attend a receiving of friends and services. In these times, for those who can attend, we have selected Mynatt Funeral Home, Halls Crossroads, and they will oversee the services we can offer. Please respect the Covid19 policies and procedures of the funeral home during this time. Receiving of Friends and the viewing will be Thursday October 1st, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel from 4:00pm to 6:30pm with Pastor Phil Young leading the evening service at 6:30pm. Family and friends will meet at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel on Friday October 2nd , 2020 at 10:15am and will proceed to Salem Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00am Graveside Service officiated by Retired pastor and military veteran, Gerald McGinnis. Full military honors will be given at the graveside. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask to consider donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation for Veterans or the DAV Charitable service trust for Vets in Berle's honor. Both organizations support Wounded Warriors
and veterans. Our dad was both. Dad, we will keep that yard looking good as long we own the property. We loved you very much. Your grandchildren and great-grandchildren are on their way to leaving great legacies of their own. Thank you - Johnny, Eric, and all your family.
