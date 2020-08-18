Bernard Joseph Hartman
Knoxville - Bernard Joseph Hartman, age 85, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was born December 9, 1934, in Knoxville to Pauline Scholz Hartman and Aloysius Anthony Hartman. He graduated from Knoxville Catholic High School, then went on to earn a B.A. in Marketing at the University of Tennessee, where he was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jane Hartman, to whom he had been married for 55 years, as well as his brother Anthony Aloysius Hartman and his parents. Bernard served in the U.S. Army during the 1950s, primarily at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington State. Following graduation from the University of Tennessee, he joined his family's Pepsi Cola bottling operation, where he served in a variety of roles before becoming the CEO. The Hartman family founded the Hartman Beverage Company on Magnolia Avenue in East Knoxville, which became the birthplace of Mountain Dew. Bernard's father Ally and uncle Barney invented Mountain Dew as a soft drink to use as a mixer for moonshine. Bernard was a man of many talents and interests. He was an avid pilot, and learned to fly before he could drive, continuing that passion until his 60s. He enjoyed playing poker with his Knoxville card group, who send wishes that he should always hold four aces. He was an accomplished artist, painting with his painting club, and was a member of the Tennessee Artists Association. He also enjoyed his regular dining adventures with the ROMEOs (Retired Old Military Eating Out). He was a member of Holston Hills Country Club, and he and his wife travelled around the world, many times with their golf friends playing courses from Morocco to Scotland to the Caribbean. He was a patron of the Knoxville Opera, a supporter of Habitat for Humanity, the Wounded Warrior Project, the Knoxville Area Rescue Mission, and many other charitable organizations. He is survived by his beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends across the country. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in the cathedral. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. ET and the service will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET. The graveside service will be at Sherwood Cemetery at 3 p.m. ET with full military honors conducted by the Volunteer Veterans State Honor Guard. A celebration of life will be held at Pero's Restaurant in Rocky Hill following the service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
