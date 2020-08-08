1/1
Bernard "Leo" Keith Sr.
Bernard "Leo" Keith, Sr.

Knoxville - Bernard "Leo" Keith, Sr., age 90 of Knoxville, passed away August 7, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper. A retired carpenter, he worked for Johnson & Galyon, Jim Harbin Construction and Rodgers Construction Company. He loved the outdoor sports from deer hunting, fishing, to fox hunting. Over the years, he was very involved in youth and adult sports, coaching both boys and girl's softball teams and a longtime coach of women's team known as "Dixie Darlings". He was a member of Smith Grove Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Naina Keith; son, Jeffrey Lee Keith; brothers, Harry Keith (Geneva), Buddy Keith (Edna);sister, Helen Watt (Jack). Survived by his wife of 70 years, Katherine Keith; children; Bernard Keith, Jr., Terry Keith (Donna), Naina Bowen, Kathy Ferguson ( Carroll); grandsons, Shane Keith, Caleb Pinkston, Conrad Pinkston and Keith (Amanda) Ferguson; great-grandchildren, Kyleigh Marie Pinkston and Cooper Grey Ferguson. Due to Covid-19, family will have a private graveside service but condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
August 8, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
