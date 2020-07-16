Bernard Lee Corbett
Oak Ridge - Bernie (Bernard Lee) Corbett died on July 14, 2020, at home where he had been ill for several months and under hospice care.
Bernie was born in the small Pennsylvania town of Newell in 1931 to Harry and Margaret Becker Corbett. He graduated from high school in the nearby town of Brownsville and then from Carnegie Tech (now Carnegie Mellon) in Pittsburgh, where he received a degree in Chemical Engineering.
After spending a few years helping Dupont make gunpowder, he came to Oak Ridge in 1956, where he accepted a position at the Y-12 plant and where he met Helen, the love of his life. In 1959, he transferred to the Reactor Operations group at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory where he spent the rest of his working career.
Bernie was selected to attend the Oak Ridge School of Reactor Technology (ORSORT) where he finished at the top of his class. He was then assigned to the construction site of ORNL's big new reactor - the High Flux Isotope Reactor (HFIR). As the reactor was being constructed, he wrote the initial operating procedures. He was at the controls to initiate the startup of the reactor. He became the Operations/Plant Manager in 1969 and served in that capacity until his retirement in 1993. Under his leadership, HFIR excelled as the world's most versatile research reactor. Bernie wrote many technical papers, and served on a Nuclear Regulatory Commission committee which established national research reactor standards. A conference room at HFIR was named for him.
Bernie and Helen traveled extensively throughout Europe, Egypt, Jordan, Russia, and the Scandinavian countries, as well as many trips throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. They enjoyed many wonderful cruises with friends and family. In later years, they enjoyed taking the children on cruises for special and memorable family occasions.
Bernie was preceded in death by his parents and numerous aunts, uncles, and other family members. He is survived by his beloved wife, Helen, of 63 years, two sons: Tim of New York City, and Mike and wife Leigh Ann, stepson Johnathan, daughter-in-law Linda, and their three children Keagan, Ronnie, and Benjamin, and granddaughter Charleigh.
Our sincere thanks to Hospice for their loving and gentle care of Bernie.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to honor a life well lived.
Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements.
